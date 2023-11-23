BNP supporters being sentenced as part of govt's conspiracy: Rizvi

BNP brings out rally in Hatirpool, Dhaka, led by Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on 23 November 2023. Photo: TBS

After filing false cases, now BNP leaders and activists are being sentenced in absentia as part of the government's conspiracy, said BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.

Sentences are also being issued against persons who have died several years ago, and who have gone missing a long time ago, said the opposition leader during a rally he led in Fakirapool on the second day of the 48-hour blockade around 6:30am.

"It is once again proved that the sentence given to the BNP leaders and activists is a conspiracy and is being given on the orders of the illegal government" he said.

However, this government cannot be saved through these false cases and false sentences said Rizvi while adding that this government's regime cannot be extended further.

"The movement of people's rights cannot be suppressed. BNP leaders and activists will not return home until the government falls," he added.

Meanwhile, Swechchasebak Dal leaders and activists brought out a procession in the capital's Panthpath area this morning.

Sechchasebak Dal brought out a procession in the capital’s Panthpath area on 23 November 2023. Photo: Collected

Sechchasebak Dal Central Committee Senior Vice President Yasin Ali and Organising Secretary Nazmul Hasan led the procession.

On 29 October morning, police first detained Mirza Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence after deadly clashes rocked parts of Dhaka the previous day.

Around 10 hours after detaining Mirza Fakhrul, police filed at least two cases against him.

Also, law enforcers picked up several hundred leaders and activists of the party in nationwide drives following Saturday's clashes that left a police constable and a Jubo Dal man dead and scores injured.

Following the arrests, BNP-Jamaat and allied forces have been calling repeated hartals and blockades in demand of ousting the government and holding the upcoming national election under a non-partisan caretaker government.

During the hartals and blockades clashes arose with the opposition members and AL partymen and police, many vehicles were torched and a few people were left dead, including a police constable.

On 22 November, Mirza Fakhrul was denied bail by a Dhaka Sessions Judge Court in the case filed over the attack on the chief justice's residence during the party's rally on 28 October.