Charge-sheet filed against 2 including ex-engr of Shohoz over train ticket black-marketing

Police has filed charge-sheet against two including former system engineer of Shohoz.com in a case filed over selling train tickets in black market.

Investigation officer FM Shah Jahan, a sub-inspector of Dhaka Railway Police Station filed the charge-sheet recently against the main culprit behind the train ticket black-marketing Rezaul Karim Reza, former system engineer of Shohoz.com, and his associate, Emranul Haque Samrat, court inspector Motiur Rahman told BSS.

Police brought charges under section 25 (1) of the Special Powers' Act against the duo. The investigation officer also dropped names of 2/3 unnamed accused as he could not trace the addresses of them.

According to the police, Reza used to work as system engineer of Shohoz.com and was in charge of selling train ticket online from Kamalapur. He used to block tickets online for the general passengers and sell those on high price illegally. He used to hand over those tickets to his associate Samrat and he along with others sell those on black market.