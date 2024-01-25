Shohoz launches 'Highway to Runway' campaign, unveils Vision for 2024

Corporates

Press Release
25 January, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 03:57 pm

Related News

Shohoz launches 'Highway to Runway' campaign, unveils Vision for 2024

Press Release
25 January, 2024, 03:50 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 03:57 pm

Shohoz, Bangladesh's leading online ticket selling platform, has taken a significant leap in customer engagement with the unveiling of its groundbreaking campaign, "Highway to Runway," announced during a recent corporate outing event. 

The event, themed "Shohoz - Our Journey from Highway to Runway," not only showcased the company's commitment to enhancing customer experiences but also revealed its ambitious mission and major goals for the year 2024, reads a press release.

The "Highway to Runway" campaign allows winners to upgrade their bus tickets to air tickets without any additional charge, reflecting Shohoz's dedication to providing unique and elevated travel experiences. 

Maliha Quadir, the Founding Managing Director of Shohoz, expressed her excitement, stating, "At Shohoz, we are thrilled to launch the Highway to Runway' campaign, a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We believe in setting new industry standards by offering unconventional solutions that exceed customer expectations."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The campaign aims to redefine the online ticketing experience by providing customers with the opportunity to transition from ground-level highway journeys to the elevated experience of air travel. This initiative aligns with Shohoz's vision to solidify its position as a pioneer in the industry and revolutionize industry standards in 2024.

The corporate outing event held at a prestigious venue celebrated the achievements of top-performing employees and recognized the dedication of long-standing team members. Shohoz, amidst an atmosphere of camaraderie and enthusiasm, bestowed distinguishing certificates of recognition upon those who significantly contributed to the company's success.

Going beyond conventional corporate gatherings, the event featured an array of team-building activities, a lively pop-culture-themed party, and an electrifying DJ evening, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees. 

During the event, Shohoz unveiled its ambitious mission for 2024, which includes expanding operations by launching new wings, reinvigorating the renowned"Shohoz Bondhu" referral program, and introducing innovative initiatives to enhance customer experience and engagement.

"Shohoz - Our journey from Highway to Runway" symbolizes the company's commitment to pushing boundaries and taking customers on a transformative journey. With the 'Highway to Runway' campaign and other strategic initiatives, Shohoz is poised to solidify its position as a pioneer in the industry and redefine the online ticketing landscape, the release added.

Shohoz

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Virginia: The Woolf among us

Virginia: The Woolf among us

48m | Features
Transition to competency-based learning saw the replacement of the traditional evaluation system with continuous assessment. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Constant change, scant success: The fault in our curriculum

7h | Panorama
Toyota’s Allion and Premio are among the most popular brands among the Bangladeshi middle class, but Toyota stopped producing these cars in 2021. As a result, their price increased in the auction market. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The middle class dream of owning a car is going up in smoke

4h | Panorama
A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

8m | Videos
Bhandari Mula: a famous vegetable all over the country

Bhandari Mula: a famous vegetable all over the country

1h | Videos
US School Removes Mirror from bathrooms

US School Removes Mirror from bathrooms

2h | Videos
Delicious treacle in sugarcane juice

Delicious treacle in sugarcane juice

3h | Videos