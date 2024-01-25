Shohoz launches 'Highway to Runway' campaign, unveils Vision for 2024

Shohoz, Bangladesh's leading online ticket selling platform, has taken a significant leap in customer engagement with the unveiling of its groundbreaking campaign, "Highway to Runway," announced during a recent corporate outing event.

The event, themed "Shohoz - Our Journey from Highway to Runway," not only showcased the company's commitment to enhancing customer experiences but also revealed its ambitious mission and major goals for the year 2024, reads a press release.

The "Highway to Runway" campaign allows winners to upgrade their bus tickets to air tickets without any additional charge, reflecting Shohoz's dedication to providing unique and elevated travel experiences.

Maliha Quadir, the Founding Managing Director of Shohoz, expressed her excitement, stating, "At Shohoz, we are thrilled to launch the Highway to Runway' campaign, a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. We believe in setting new industry standards by offering unconventional solutions that exceed customer expectations."

The campaign aims to redefine the online ticketing experience by providing customers with the opportunity to transition from ground-level highway journeys to the elevated experience of air travel. This initiative aligns with Shohoz's vision to solidify its position as a pioneer in the industry and revolutionize industry standards in 2024.

The corporate outing event held at a prestigious venue celebrated the achievements of top-performing employees and recognized the dedication of long-standing team members. Shohoz, amidst an atmosphere of camaraderie and enthusiasm, bestowed distinguishing certificates of recognition upon those who significantly contributed to the company's success.

Going beyond conventional corporate gatherings, the event featured an array of team-building activities, a lively pop-culture-themed party, and an electrifying DJ evening, creating an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

During the event, Shohoz unveiled its ambitious mission for 2024, which includes expanding operations by launching new wings, reinvigorating the renowned"Shohoz Bondhu" referral program, and introducing innovative initiatives to enhance customer experience and engagement.

"Shohoz - Our journey from Highway to Runway" symbolizes the company's commitment to pushing boundaries and taking customers on a transformative journey. With the 'Highway to Runway' campaign and other strategic initiatives, Shohoz is poised to solidify its position as a pioneer in the industry and redefine the online ticketing landscape, the release added.