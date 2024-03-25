Advance Eid ticket sales start with huge rush

Sales of advance Eid tickets for both buses and trains began yesterday, with a big rush from the holidaymakers.

A large number of people hit the website of Shohoj, online ticket partner of the Bangladesh Railway, to collect train tickets online from early hours, according to officials of the ticket selling platform.

Sandeep Debnath, chief operating officer of Shohoj, reported an overwhelming response, with over 50 lakh hits recorded within the first half-hour from 8am to 8:30am.

"Despite the initial heavy loan, the system was able to manage it later, ensuring a seamless ticket sale for the rest of the day," he noted.

He said all the tickets for the West zone of the Bangladesh Railway were sold out by the evening while few tickets were left for the East zone.

Meanwhile, bus companies also reported a satisfactory response on the first day of advance ticket sales, with no allegations of fare irregularities.

Most long-haul bus service providers are offering tickets both online and at the terminal counters.

Mosharraf Hossain, general manager of Hanif Paribahan, said passengers are taking more interest in online ticket purchase nowadays and it is convenient and time-saving.

While the online platform saw a big rise in demand, the terminal counters experienced moderate pressure from ticket seekers, he added.

Similarly, Mujibur Rahman, manager of Golden Line Paribahan, said demand for Eid tickets surged at Gabtoli, Kallyanpur, and Kalabagan bus counters, even though their offlline sales were lower than online sales.

Bus ticket demands are high for 9th and 10th April as the holidaymakers prefer reaching home well ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, according to bus companies.