Building owner among 3 shown arrested in Gulistan blast incident

Police have shown three people including the owner of the five-storey building in the capital's Gulistan area where a blast took place on Tuesday (7 March) killing at least 21 and leaving scores of people injured.

Along with the building's owner, Waidur Rahman, police have shown two others, Matiur Rahman and Motaleb Mintu arrested in connection with a case filed over the deadly blast.

Police on Wednesday (8 March) filed an unnatural death case in the incident of the explosion, said Additional Deputy Commissioner (media) KN Niyoti Roy.

However, no one was named as accused in the case statement, he added saying that the investigation is ongoing, and if anyone is found involved in the blast they will be accused in the case then.

Meanwhile, another body was recovered today from the ruins of the collapsed building as rescue operations resumed for the third day on Thursday (9 March).

The body was recovered from the basement of Cafe Queen Market on North South Road of Gulistan around 12:15pm on Thursday, said Shahjahan Sikder, deputy assistant director (media cell) of Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Earlier, on Tuesday, at least 17 people were killed and over 100 were injured in a massive explosion in a 5-storey building near a BRTC bus counter in the capital's Gulistan area. Two bodies were recovered from the debris on Wednesday.

The explosion occurred around 4:50pm on Tuesday. A sanitary materials shop on the ground floor of the building, Brac Bank office on one of the other floors and an adjacent 7-storey building were damaged but no building collapsed.

Meanwhile, three committees have been formed to investigate the explosion. F

ire Service and Civil Defence has formed a four-member inquiry committee which will lodge a report within the next five working days. A national committee consisting of experts from Rajuk, City Corporation, Titas, WASA, and the Bangladesh Army has been formed to conduct an extensive probe into the incident. The Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk) formed a six-member committee.

The district administration provided Tk50,000 each to the families of those who died in the incident. While the seriously injured were given Tk25,000 each and minor injured people were given Tk10,000-Tk15,000 each.

The DC also informed that 10 injured are currently undergoing treatment at DMC while 12 are at the burn unit.