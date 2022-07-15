Biswajit murder: fugitive accused arrested in Bogura

Crime

TBS Report
15 July, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 08:02 pm

Related News

Biswajit murder: fugitive accused arrested in Bogura

TBS Report
15 July, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 15 July, 2022, 08:02 pm
Fugitive Alauddin, 4th accused in the sensational Biswajit murder case.
Fugitive Alauddin, 4th accused in the sensational Biswajit murder case.

Fugitive convict Alauddin, who was sentenced to life in prison in the capital's sensational Biswajit murder case, has been arrested from Shibganj upazila in Bogura.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Alauddin, 32, from the Mokamtala port area of the upazila in the early hours of Friday.

Alauddin, a resident of Atwari Chhotadhap in Panchagarh, is the 4th accused in the murder case.

Confirming the arrest, Shibganj police station Officer-in-Charge Deepak Kumar Das told The Business Standard that Alauddin had been staying in different districts since the verdict was announced.

"Alauddin had a relationship with a girl from Daffodil University. While on the run, he secretly married her and started living in Chattogram. He came to his father-in-law's house in Shibganj's Mokamtala port during the Eid holidays from where police arrested him. He will be sent to jail on warrant," he added.

On 9 December 2012, tailoring shop employee Biswajit was chopped to death by some Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists near Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka during the BNP-led alliance's countrywide road blockade programme.

Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 sentenced eight BCL activists to death and 13 others to life imprisonment in the murder case on 18 December 2013.

On appeal against the order in the lower court, the High Court upheld the death sentence of two of the eight convicts, commuted the death sentence of four to life imprisonment and acquitted the other two on 6 August 2017.

In addition, two of the 13 convicts who appealed for life imprisonment were acquitted.

Top News

Biswajit murder / Fugitive convict

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A man stands in the swimming pool after demonstrators entered the building of the President&#039;s residence amid the country&#039;s economic crisis. Photo: Reuters

Sri Lanka’s road to ruin was political, not economic

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The charm, the strangers and human connections: The lost art of pen friendships

8h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

‘We need to strengthen the institutions responsible for ensuring competition in the market’

10h | Panorama
Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

Charcu Deli: Charcuterie experience straight to your home

11h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Wall Street Journal analysis on Sri Lanka crisis

Wall Street Journal analysis on Sri Lanka crisis

8m | Videos
Solutions to Sri Lanka crisis

Solutions to Sri Lanka crisis

13m | Videos
2,500-year of history in chalk sculpture!

2,500-year of history in chalk sculpture!

28m | Videos
Bollywood's upcoming five mega budget movies

Bollywood's upcoming five mega budget movies

33m | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

3
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

4
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

5
The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155
Wheels

The eye-catching commuter: Suzuki Gixxer SF 155

6
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty