Biswajit murder: fugitive accused arrested in Bogura

Fugitive convict Alauddin, who was sentenced to life in prison in the capital's sensational Biswajit murder case, has been arrested from Shibganj upazila in Bogura.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Alauddin, 32, from the Mokamtala port area of the upazila in the early hours of Friday.

Alauddin, a resident of Atwari Chhotadhap in Panchagarh, is the 4th accused in the murder case.

Confirming the arrest, Shibganj police station Officer-in-Charge Deepak Kumar Das told The Business Standard that Alauddin had been staying in different districts since the verdict was announced.

"Alauddin had a relationship with a girl from Daffodil University. While on the run, he secretly married her and started living in Chattogram. He came to his father-in-law's house in Shibganj's Mokamtala port during the Eid holidays from where police arrested him. He will be sent to jail on warrant," he added.

On 9 December 2012, tailoring shop employee Biswajit was chopped to death by some Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists near Bahadur Shah Park in Old Dhaka during the BNP-led alliance's countrywide road blockade programme.

Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-4 sentenced eight BCL activists to death and 13 others to life imprisonment in the murder case on 18 December 2013.

On appeal against the order in the lower court, the High Court upheld the death sentence of two of the eight convicts, commuted the death sentence of four to life imprisonment and acquitted the other two on 6 August 2017.

In addition, two of the 13 convicts who appealed for life imprisonment were acquitted.