Militants' escape: 10 Ansar al-Islam members put on another 5-day remand

A Dhaka court on Thursday placed 10 members of Ansar al-Islam, accused in a case over snatching of two convicted militants from police custody, on a five-day fresh remand.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Shafi Uddin passed the order after investigation officer of the case and Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Inspector Muhammad Abul Kalam Azad sought a 10-day remand producing the accused before the court.

Those remanded are Shahin Alam alias Kamal, Shah Alam alias Salauddin, BM Mojibur Rahman, Suman Hossain Patwary, Arafat Rahman, Khairul Islam alias Sifat, Mozammel Hossain, Sheikh Abdullah, Abdur Sabur, and Rashidunnabi Bhuiyan.

On 20 November, two members of the banned militant outfit Ansar-al Islam Abu Siddique Sohel and Moinul Hasan Shamim, who were sentenced to death in publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan's murder case, were whisked away by their associates by beating police and spraying some chemicals on their eyes at Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate court arena.

They also tried to snatch two other accused Arafat and Sabur but failed. Later police arrested the two accused from the court premises.

Court Inspector Julhas filed a case against 20 people and seven or eight more anonymous in this connection.