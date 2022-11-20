DMP forms probe body over convict militants fleeing court

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has formed a five-member investigation committee to probe the incident of two militants sentenced to death in the Dipan murder case fleeing from the court.

DMP Additional Commissioner (Crime and Ops) has been made the head of the committee, said a notification signed by DMP Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq on Sunday (20 November) afternoon.

The remaining four members of the committee are – DMP Joint Commissioner (Operations), Joint Commissioner (CTTC), DMP Lalbagh Division Deputy Commissioner (DC) and DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (CRO).

The notice said the committee has been formed to determine the responsibilities and make detailed recommendations about the future action in the case of two convict militants running away who have been sentenced in the Dipan murder case from a Dhaka court.

The constituted committee was directed to submit the full report to the DMP Commissioner within the next three working days.

The fugitive convicts are – Moinul Hasan Shamim alias Sifat Samir, 24, hailing from Chhatak upazilas of Sunamganj and Md Abu Siddique alias Sakib, 34, from Aditmari Upazila of Lalmonirhat.

According to police, the incident took place around 12:45pm when four accused were taken to Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Dhaka in order to produce them before the Anti-Terrorism Tribunal.

The two JMB men are accused in several cases including the murder cases of Jagriti Prakashani publisher Faisal Arefin Dipan and writer-blogger Abhijit Roy. Police even announced bounty rewards for them before their arrest.