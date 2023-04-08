RAB arrests fugitive convict who was in hiding for 20 years

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 April, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 07:47 pm

Related News

RAB arrests fugitive convict who was in hiding for 20 years

TBS Report
08 April, 2023, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 07:47 pm
RAB arrests fugitive convict who was in hiding for 20 years

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a fugitive convict in Chattogram who had been absconding for 20 years.

The elite force on Friday arrested Abul Kalam Chowdhury, 70, son of late Abdul Latif in Hathazari, from a house in the port city's Chandgaon where he was in hiding, Md Nurul Absar, senior additional director of RAB-7, told reports on Saturday.  

Abul Kalam Chowdhury of the Charia Kazipara area in Hathazari upazila had land disputes with three brothers – Abul Boshor, Badshah, and Kashem – in the same area for a long time. On 26 May 2003, Abul Kalam and his accomplices brutally killed the three brothers by shooting and hacking them with machetes.

Kazi Mafjal Master, brother of the deceased, filed a case with Hathazari police station against Abdul Kalam and 20 other people. The court awarded Kalam a life sentence and a fine of Tk50,000 in the case.

The RAB officer said Abdul Kalam has been handed over to the police station concerned.
 

Top News

Fugitive convict / RAB 7

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Food safari: Sehri outing in Dhaka

7h | Food
Representational Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

A firefighter's account: How to fight a flame

7h | Bangladesh
The betel nuts are brought to this bazaar from all across Ukhiya upazila, Teknaf and Ramu. Photo: Nusmila Lohani

Shonapara's gold: A tiny betel nut market worth crores

11h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Best 7-seaters in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

5m | Tech Talk
GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

4h | Tech Talk
Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

Lolita to return home waters after 50 years

5h | TBS World
Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

Corporate earnings will recover in January-June

7h | TBS Markets

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

3
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

4
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

5
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

6
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula