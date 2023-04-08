RAB arrests fugitive convict who was in hiding for 20 years

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested a fugitive convict in Chattogram who had been absconding for 20 years.

The elite force on Friday arrested Abul Kalam Chowdhury, 70, son of late Abdul Latif in Hathazari, from a house in the port city's Chandgaon where he was in hiding, Md Nurul Absar, senior additional director of RAB-7, told reports on Saturday.

Abul Kalam Chowdhury of the Charia Kazipara area in Hathazari upazila had land disputes with three brothers – Abul Boshor, Badshah, and Kashem – in the same area for a long time. On 26 May 2003, Abul Kalam and his accomplices brutally killed the three brothers by shooting and hacking them with machetes.

Kazi Mafjal Master, brother of the deceased, filed a case with Hathazari police station against Abdul Kalam and 20 other people. The court awarded Kalam a life sentence and a fine of Tk50,000 in the case.

The RAB officer said Abdul Kalam has been handed over to the police station concerned.

