Wife of militant who escaped from Dhaka court arrested in Narayanganj

Police have arrested the wife of one of the two militants who escaped from court premises in Dhaka last year.

Shikha, the wife of escaped militant Abu Siddiq Sohel, and her accomplice were arrested from Narayanganj on Friday (7 April), Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner KN Niyoti Roy confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police is conducting raids with them to arrest the fugitive militants.