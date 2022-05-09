ACC approves case against suspended Juboleague leader Arman

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on Monday approved the case against the suspended vice-president of Dhaka Mohanagar Juboleague Enamul Haque Arman in connection with the casino scandal.

The case was filed with Dhaka Coordinated Office, ACC-1 after the investigation on 12 November 2019.

Deputy Director of ACC Public relation office Muhammad Arif Sadeq told UNB.

According to the case, Enamul Haque Arman earned a total of Tk12.45 crore in illegal way while some Tk6.56 crore was siphoned off to Singapore.