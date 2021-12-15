8 get death penalty for killing Jhenaidah army man

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 03:08 pm

8 get death penalty for killing Jhenaidah army man

Police found the involvement of eight people in the incident, most of whom are accused in different cases including robbery

TBS Report
15 December, 2021, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2021, 03:08 pm
8 get death penalty for killing Jhenaidah army man

A Khulna court today gave death sentences to eight men in a case filed over killing army member Saiful Islam Saif in Jhenaidah.

In addition to their sentence, each of the convicts has also been fined Tk50,000.

Khulna Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal Judge Nazrul Islam Hawladar passed the verdict on Wednesday.

Public Prosecutor Adv Ahaduzzaman represented the state during the hearing.

The accused are Hakimul Islam, Mizanur Rahman, Faruk Hossain, Matiar Rahman, Kashem, Abbas, Dalim and Moktar. Among them Matiar Rahman, Dalim and Moktar are absconding.

It is learned that Saiful Islam Saif, eldest son of farmer Hafiz Uddin, served as lance corporal of the army at Ghatail Army Medical Training Center in Tangail district. His brother Monirul Islam is serving the Navy.

On 18 August 2018, the victim, Saiful, was attacked and killed by unidentified miscreants.

Saif's father Md Hafiz Uddin filed a case with Jhenidah Sadar police station the following day against unidentified miscreants.

Prosecutor Ahaduzzaman said, "At around 9:30pm, Saiful and two others were coming to Bankira on a motorcycle. When they reached the Beltalardari area, unidentified miscreants attacked them and stabbed Saiful Islam Saif to death."

Police found the involvement of eight people in the incident, most of whom are accused in different cases including robbery.

On 30 June 2019, the investigation officer of the case filed the chargesheet against them in court.

 

