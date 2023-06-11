$481m trafficked annually in drug money from Bangladesh between 2017-2021: UNCTAD

Crime

TBS Report
11 June, 2023, 11:00 am
Last modified: 11 June, 2023, 11:38 am

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

An annual average of $481 million or some Tk5,147 core in drug money are trafficked from Bangladesh between 2017 and 2021, said a recent report by United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

"Drug trafficking is estimated to have generated an annual average of $481 million in outward illicit financial flows (IFFs) between 2017 and 2021. This estimate includes the trafficking in methamphetamine tablets, heroin and synthetic opioids such as buprenorphine and phensidyl," said the UNCTAD report released on Thursday (8 June).

UNCTAD prepared the report with assistance from United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). The report highlights illegal money flow related to drugs in 9 countries of the world including Bangladesh. The other countries are Afghanistan, Colombia, Ecuador, Maldives, Mexico, Myanmar, Nepal and Peru.

The drug invasion undaunted, undeterred

Officials said a maximum of 20% of the drugs smuggled through the country are recovered. As a result, UNODC estimated the market value of the recovered drugs by five times. With information from them, UNCTAD has made a hypothetical calculation of drug-related money laundering.

According to the report, Bangladesh ranks fifth in the world in terms of drug money laundering, while the country is at the very top in the case of money laundering through drugs among Asian countries. Among the five Asian countries on the list, Bangladesh is followed by Maldives and Nepal. Afghanistan and Myanmar are in fourth and fifth place.

Mexico ranks first in the world in terms of illegal drug money flows; followed by Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Bangladesh respectively, it added.

UNCTAD said, yaba, heroin and various types of drugs are entering Bangladesh. The money to buy drugs is being smuggled out of the country.

 

 

