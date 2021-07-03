4 poachers caught with deer skin in Bagerhat

The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested four poachers with two deer skins at Sharankhola in Bagerhat.

Members of RAB-6 detained them from the Sharankhola-Sonatala Beribadh dirt road area in Sharankhola upazila.

The detainees are Mohammad Zakir Mallick (45), his son Mohammad Omar Sunny Mallick (19), Mohammad Masum Faraji (30) and Mohammad Hajifur Pahlan (35).

RAB-6 Khulna Assistant Director (Media) ASP Md Bazlur Rashid said that the detainees have been handed over to Sharankhola police station after filing a case against them under the Forest Act of 1927 (Amended 2000) and the Wildlife (Conservation and Security) Act.