2 US passport holders detained at Dhaka airport with $100,000

The customs department at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport has detained two passengers carrying $100,000 in undeclared currency, equivalent to approximately Tk11 crore.

The detained passengers, identified as Md Rezaul Karim Khan and Md Jashim Uddin Khan, are US passport holders, according to customs sources.

"When searched, $100,000 was seized from two passengers scheduled to leave Dhaka airport on a Qatar Airways flight at 12pm yesterday [26 January]," said a customs official seeking anonymity.

"A case was filed last night against them under the Anti Money Laundering Act along with two other charges.

"They are currently in the custody of the airport police station," he added.