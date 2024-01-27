2 US passport holders detained at Dhaka airport with $100,000

Crime

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 12:52 pm

Related News

2 US passport holders detained at Dhaka airport with $100,000

"A case was filed last night against them under the Anti Money Laundering Act along with two other charges," said a customs official

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 12:52 pm
Representational illustration: Collected
Representational illustration: Collected

The customs department at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport has detained two passengers carrying $100,000 in undeclared currency, equivalent to approximately Tk11 crore. 

The detained passengers, identified as Md Rezaul Karim Khan and Md Jashim Uddin Khan, are US passport holders, according to customs sources.

"When searched, $100,000 was seized from two passengers scheduled to leave Dhaka airport on a Qatar Airways flight at 12pm yesterday [26 January]," said a customs official seeking anonymity. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"A case was filed last night against them under the Anti Money Laundering Act along with two other charges.

"They are currently in the custody of the airport police station," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh airport / Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) / Money laundering / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Kana Verheul, centre, with her niece, right, and her long-lost sister Taslima, left. Photo: Noor Alam/The Guardian

How a stolen child found her way back home after decades of searching

2h | Bangladesh
Ahsan Senan.

New technology will not leave you unemployed

2h | Panorama
This house in Lalbagh was demolished to make way for a six-storey apartment building. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Fading splendours: Tales of heritage homes in Old Dhaka

4h | Panorama
Nandita Sharmin (in the middle) with the represantatives of Vega Thai. Photo: Courtesy

Amlaki launches collagen drink

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Stock market to offer ample of trading opportunities

Stock market to offer ample of trading opportunities

1h | Videos
China is ‘risky’ for supply chains and India a favored destination for U.S. firms

China is ‘risky’ for supply chains and India a favored destination for U.S. firms

19h | Videos
X's 1st video of 'MrBeast' viewed 15 million!

X's 1st video of 'MrBeast' viewed 15 million!

2h | Videos
Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

1d | Videos