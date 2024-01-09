Credibility and fair competition were not consistently met during Bangladesh elections: UK

TBS Report
09 January, 2024, 10:10 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2024, 11:22 am

Credibility and fair competition were not consistently met during Bangladesh elections: UK

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The recently held national elections in Bangladesh were not consistently credible, open, and fairly competitive, the United Kingdom (UK) said.

"Democratic elections depend on credible, open, and fair competition. Respect for human rights, rule of law and due process are essential elements of the democratic process. These standards were not consistently met during the election period," UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement on Monday (8 January).

"We are concerned at the significant number of arrests of opposition party members before polling day," it added.

The FCDO statement states acts of intimidation and violence that took place prior to and during the campaign period and the UK's condemnation of those.

"Such conduct has no place in political life," it added.

"Not all political parties took part in the elections. The Bangladeshi people did not therefore have the fullest range of voting options," FCDO said.   

Stating the UK and Bangladesh share a deep and historic friendship, the statement further said, "Creating the conditions for a sustainable political settlement and vibrant civil society will enable long-term growth."   

UK said it encourages all political parties in Bangladesh to address their differences and find a common way forward in the interests of the people.

"We will continue to support this process," it added.

Meanwhile, the US has also said the recently held national elections in Bangladesh "were not free or fair."

"The United States shares the view with other observers that these elections were not free or fair, and we regret that not all parties participated," US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement issued on Monday (8 January).

Washington has been concerned by "the arrests of thousands of political opposition members and by reports of irregularities on election day," the statement added. 



