Covid in Bangladesh: 22 more cases reported in 24hrs

Bangladesh

UNB
20 January, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2024, 02:39 pm

Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

Bangladesh reported 22 more COVID-19 cases in 24 hours till Friday morning.

With the new numbers, the country's total COVID-19 caseload rose to 2,046,711, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The official death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,479 as no new fatalities were reported during this period.

The daily case test positivity rate stood at 5.12 per cent as 430 samples were tested, said the DGHS.

The recovery and death rates remained unchanged at 98.41 per cent and 1.44 per cent, respectively.

