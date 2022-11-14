Why not 10th grade in pay scale for asst teachers of govt pry school: HC

The High Court on Monday issued a rule asking the government to explain as to why the authorities concerned should not be directed to take steps to elevate the grade of assistant teachers of Government Primary Schools across the country to 10th grade from the existing 13th grade.

The HC bench of Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam and Justice Md Shohrowardi issued the rule following a writ petition.

The HC also asked the petition, submitted to the Director-General of the Directorate of Primary Education in November last pointing rational views to upgrade the position of the assistant teachers to 10th grade, to dispose of within one month.

Education secretary, Director-General of the Directorate of Primary Education and others have been made respondents to the rule which is returnable in four weeks.

On 10 November, 15 teachers including the assistant teacher of Barguna Primary School filed the writ petition seeking to upgrade the scale to 10th grade from the existing 13th grade.

Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman and Advocate Zahirul Islam stood for the petitioner.

Barrister Suman said according to the petition several lakh assistant teachers of primary schools were getting salary under 13th grade of the pay scale but at the same eligibility many senior staff nurses, computer operators have been drawing their salary under 10th grade, which is a discrimination against teachers.