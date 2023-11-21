Recruitment test for assistant teachers of govt primary schools on 8 December

The first phase of the government primary school assistant teacher recruitment test for this year will be held on 8 December.

The decision over the recruitment test was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting, chaired by State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain, held at the secretariat on Tuesday.

The recruitment test will be held at 535 centres under 18 districts in Rangpur, Barishal and Sylhet division(first phase).

A total of 3,60,697 candidates are expected to take part in the exam.

The exam will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am.