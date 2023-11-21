Recruitment test for assistant teachers of govt primary schools on 8 December

Education

UNB
21 November, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 05:26 pm

Related News

Recruitment test for assistant teachers of govt primary schools on 8 December

UNB
21 November, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2023, 05:26 pm
File photo. Ramerkanda Government Primary School. Photo: TBS
File photo. Ramerkanda Government Primary School. Photo: TBS

The first phase of the government primary school assistant teacher recruitment test for this year will be held on 8 December.

The decision over the recruitment test was taken at an inter-ministerial meeting, chaired by State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain, held at the secretariat on Tuesday.

The recruitment test will be held at 535 centres under 18 districts in Rangpur, Barishal and Sylhet division(first phase).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A total of 3,60,697 candidates are expected to take part in the exam.

The exam will be held from 10:00am to 11:00am.

 

Top News

recruitment test / primary school teachers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Modern designs are inclined towards minimalism. Sofa styles now embrace simplicity and functionality. Photo: JUNAID HASAN PRANTO

The dawn of sleek, simple sofas

4h | Habitat
Joaquin Phoenix as Napoleon. The question of Napoleon’s role in history is still hotly debated among historians. Photo: Collected

Ridley Scott's 'Napoleon' and our need for historical heroes

9h | Panorama
In Bangladesh, the idea of remote work became very popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, in line with its global rise. PHOTO: TBS

A callback to remote work and classes?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

India seen keeping rice export bans into 2024

India seen keeping rice export bans into 2024

5h | TBS Economy
'Reduction in corporate tax by 20% will increase FDI by 14 times'

'Reduction in corporate tax by 20% will increase FDI by 14 times'

5h | TBS Economy
2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

2023 ODI World Cup Prize Money

18h | TBS SPORTS
Cummins ranks among the legends

Cummins ranks among the legends

19h | TBS SPORTS