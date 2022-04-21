1st phase exam to recruit primary school assistant teachers begins Friday

The first phase of examination for the recruitment of 45,000 assistant teachers in government primary schools will begin on Friday (22 April).

In the first phase, the test will be held in 22 districts, said State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain at a press conference at the ministry.

The second phase exam will be held on 20 May in 30 districts and the third phase one in 31 districts on 3 June.

The exam will be held in the respective districts of the applicants from 11am to 12pm, said the state minister.

The number of candidates in this year's recruitment test for assistant teachers is 13,09,461. The total number of examination centres in three phases is 1,811 and written examination has been arranged in 61 districts.

"This time, we have decided to prepare the question paper centrally," said Zakir Hossain.

All the work including seating arrangement, sending and printing of question papers, evaluation of answer sheets, and preparation of results will be done automatically through software. "So, there is no scope for any kind of illegal intervention," he said.

"If anyone offers to give a job in exchange of money, I request all to hand them over to the nearest police station or inform the police station or the intelligence agency."

"We want to complete the recruitment process of qualified candidates through publishing written test results and taking oral test as soon as possible," he added.

At present, there are 65,566 govt primary schools in the country with 4,28,701 vacant teachers' post.