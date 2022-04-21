1st phase exam to recruit primary school assistant teachers begins Friday

Education

UNB
21 April, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 04:01 pm

Related News

1st phase exam to recruit primary school assistant teachers begins Friday

The second phase exam will be held on 20 May in 30 districts and the third phase one in 31 districts on 3 June

UNB
21 April, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 04:01 pm
File photo. Ramerkanda Government Primary School. Photo: TBS
File photo. Ramerkanda Government Primary School. Photo: TBS

The first phase of examination for the recruitment of 45,000 assistant teachers in government primary schools will begin on Friday (22 April).

In the first phase, the test will be held in 22 districts, said State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain at a press conference at the ministry.

The second phase exam will be held on 20 May in 30 districts and the third phase one in 31 districts on 3 June.

The exam will be held in the respective districts of the applicants from 11am to 12pm, said the state minister.

The number of candidates in this year's recruitment test for assistant teachers is 13,09,461. The total number of examination centres in three phases is 1,811 and written examination has been arranged in 61 districts.

"This time, we have decided to prepare the question paper centrally," said Zakir Hossain.

All the work including seating arrangement, sending and printing of question papers, evaluation of answer sheets, and preparation of results will be done automatically through software. "So, there is no scope for any kind of illegal intervention," he said.

"If anyone offers to give a job in exchange of money, I request all to hand them over to the nearest police station or inform the police station or the intelligence agency."

"We want to complete the recruitment process of qualified candidates through publishing written test results and taking oral test as soon as possible," he added.

At present, there are 65,566 govt primary schools in the country with 4,28,701 vacant teachers' post.

Top News

primary school teachers / Recruitment exams / State Minister for Primary and Mass Education Zakir Hossain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A welcome move: Buet eases requirements for English Medium students

5h | Pursuit
Team Khushi Kantha does not only make blankets, but also make tote bags, pouch bags and more – all themed after the embroidery designs. Photo: Courtesy

Khushi Kantha: Connecting Dinajpur to the UK, how a social enterprise embroiders empowerment

6h | Panorama
Exports in Bangladesh remain highly concentrated, as almost all of it come from the Ready-Made Garments industry. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

‘The NBR should no longer be in charge of tax policy’

7h | Panorama
Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

Apps that take care of your wellness during Ramadan

8h | Magazine

More Videos from TBS

Many countries facing inflation, what about Bangladesh?

Many countries facing inflation, what about Bangladesh?

1h | Videos
Reasons behind frequent clashes between students and businessmen

Reasons behind frequent clashes between students and businessmen

2h | Videos
Bhawal Rajbari needs to preserve for its history

Bhawal Rajbari needs to preserve for its history

2h | Videos
What’s going on in Bollywood?

What’s going on in Bollywood?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

2
Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots
Telecom

Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots

3
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

4
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

5
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

6
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home