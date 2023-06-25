Can look into having 10 grades instead of 20 under national pay scale: Finance minister

There is an opportunity to look into whether to introduce 10 grades instead of 20 under the national pay scale, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said today.

In reply to a written question at the Parliament today, the minister said since 1977, a total of 20 grades have been introduced in the national pay scale. There was now an opportunity to examine whether to introduce 10 grades instead of 20 during the next national pay scale.