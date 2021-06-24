Tk40 lakh bribe case: HC rejects bail plea of suspended ACC director

The High Court today dismissed the bail plea of suspended Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director Khandaker Enamul Basir in a case filed over the transaction of Tk40 lakh as a bribe.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice SM Mujibur Rahman passed the order on the ground of the plea not being placed before the court.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state in the court. Khurshid Alam Khan appeared on behalf of the Anti-Corruption Commission and Barrister Ruhul Quddus Kajal stood for Basir at the hearing,

Earlier on 29 April, Judge Sheikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka's Special Judge's Court-4 rejected the bail petition following which Basir sought bail in the HC claiming that he was a victim of circumstances.

In May 2018, the ACC launched an enquiry into the wealth of Mizanur Rahman, DIG of Dhaka Metropolitan Police. The ACC had tasked Khandaker Enamul Basir with the enquiry on 25 October.

On 24 June, the anti-graft body filed the case with its Integrated District Office in Dhaka against Mizan, his wife Sohelia Anar Ratna and nephew Mahmudul Hasan, a sub-inspector of police, on charges of amassing over Tk3 crore beyond known sources of income. Later, the HC handed suspended DIG Mizan to the police after he appeared before it and sought bail in the corruption case.

Mizan later brought allegations in media that Basir took Tk40 lakh as a bribe from him in two instalments and produced audio clips of conversations between them.

Following the complaint, Basir was suspended from his post the following day, although he denied the allegations saying the audio clip was altered.

The ACC at the time formed a three-member investigation committee - headed by its Director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafilya and suspended Basir - that found the allegations to be true and the audio clip to be genuine.

On 16 July 2019, ACC Director Fanafilya filed a case with the ACC's Dhaka District Coordination Office-1 under the anti-money laundering act on a charge of taking Tk40 lakh in bribes from the suspended deputy inspector general of police Mizanur Rahman.

ACC Director Sheikh Mohammad Fanafilya on January 19 filed the charge sheet against the duo for allegedly leaking information and taking bribe.