Sinha murder: Second phase of deposition begins

The second phase of deposition in the much-discussed Major (retd) Sinha Md Rashed Khan murder case has started today.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge's Court Public Prosecutor (PP) Advocate Faridul Alam said the session started with the testimony of Mohammad Ali, the third witness in the case, around 10:15 am on Sunday.

Fifteen accused, including then officer-in-charge of Teknaf Police Station Pradeep, one of the accused in the case, and Inspector Liaquat Ali, were brought to the court from jail in the morning.

The second phase of the testimony and interrogation will continue till 8 September, the PP said.

The formal trial of the murder case started on 23 August this year.

The testimony of Sharmin Shahriar Ferdous, elder sister of the slain Sinha, was taken during the first day and half of the second day of the trial. Later, the testimony of Sifat began.

There are 15 witnesses whose testimony was scheduled to be taken on 23-24 August. But, lawyers of the accused went for separate interrogation and spent three days with the first two witnesses, and it was not possible to take the testimony of the remaining 13 ones.

There are 83 witnesses in the case.

On 25 August, the court fixed 5-8 September for the next testimony.

Major Sinha (Retd) was shot dead by the police at the Shamlapur police check post under Baharchhara union in Teknaf Upazila on July 31 last year.

Sinha's sister filed a murder case with the Cox's Bazar Senior Judicial Magistrate's Court accusing nine people, including then OC Pradeep and inspector Liakat Ali on August 5. All nine policemen accused were dismissed from the force.

Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammad Khairul Islam, investigating officer of RAB-15, filed the chargesheet in the case on December 13 last year, accusing 15 people and naming 83 witnesses, after more than four months of investigation.