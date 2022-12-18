Registration of Nazmul Huda’s 'Trinamool BNP' valid: Appellate Division upholds HC verdict

Court

TBS Report 
18 December, 2022, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2022, 10:03 pm

Registration of Nazmul Huda’s 'Trinamool BNP' valid: Appellate Division upholds HC verdict

Registration of Nazmul Huda’s &#039;Trinamool BNP&#039; valid: Appellate Division upholds HC verdict

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday upheld the verdict of the High Court (HC) that declared the registration of "Trinamool BNP" as a political party –  led by former minister Barrister Najmul Huda – valid.

A bench of three judges led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique passed the order rejecting a leave-to-appeal petition filed by the Election Commission against the HC order, said the plaintiff's counsel Advocate Shah Manjur Hoque.

"The HC order to register Trinamool BNP, led by former BNP leader and ex-minister Barrister Nazmul Huda, will remain in place from today [Sunday]," Advocate Mohammad Yeasin, who stood for the Election Commission, told the media.

Earlier on 4 November 2018, an HC bench of Justice Tariq Ul Hakim and Justice Md Shohrowardi directed the authorities concerned to grant Trinamool BNP registration as a political party. Later, the Election Commission moved the Supreme Court with the leave-to-appeal against the order.

Trinamool BNP / Nazmul Huda

