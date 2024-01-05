Jashore-5: JaPa, Trinamool BNP candidates pull out from polls expressing disappointment with parties

Politics

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 07:33 pm

Related News

Jashore-5: JaPa, Trinamool BNP candidates pull out from polls expressing disappointment with parties

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 07:33 pm
The Election Commission must scrutinise the candidates adequately to ensure a fair election. Photo: Collected
The Election Commission must scrutinise the candidates adequately to ensure a fair election. Photo: Collected

Jatiyo Party (JaPa) candidate MA Halim and Trinamool BNP candidate Major (retd) ANM Mustafa Bony have withdrawn from the national election in the Jashore-5 (Manirampur) constituency after expressing disappointment with their parties.

Halim announced his withdrawal at a press conference at his home in Manirampur upazila on Thursday (4 January) night, and Mustafa at a press conference at Jashore Press Club on Friday (5 January).

The two candidates cited the roles of party's top leaders, inferiority complex and voter sentiments surrounding the polls as reasons for pulling out.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

'Mysterious roles' of central JaPa leaders

Speaking at his press briefing, MA Halim said, "The central leaders of my party have been playing a mysterious role since the beginning. The election posters of some of the party's candidates have also created a huge controversy.

"No central leader communicates with us. The local leaders and workers are very disappointed."

He further said, "Two major political parties have boycotted this election. For this reason, we are sure that most of the voters will not come to the polling centres.

"I am withdrawing from the election by taking into account the opinion of the voters and the opinion of the local leaders and workers of my party."

Trinamool BNP a 'bottomless basket'

At his press briefing, Mustafa Bony said, "I have been suffering from an inferiority complex since joining the election. Actually, Trinamool BNP is a peasant party, like a bottomless basket. It is highly inappropriate and dishonourable for an ex-army personnel like me to contest parliamentary elections from such a party.

He said this party is not a suitable platform to contest for the membership of the Jatiya Sangsad.

"I am quite sceptical about how appropriate it will be to participate in the elections in the prevailing adverse conditions of the country," he added.

Bangladesh / Top News

jashore / JS polls / Bangladesh National Election / Trinamool BNP / Jatiyo Party

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flat sandals effortlessly pair with sundresses, jeans, skirts, or even business casual attire, making them a reliable option for a variety of settings. Photo: Nino Rossi by Apex

Walk in style: Your must-have flat shoes for every occasion

8h | Mode
About 80% of Asif’s body is paralysed, leaving him bound to a wheelchair. But that did not hold him back. Photo: Courtesy

Turning tragedy to strength

6h | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Who is winning the AL-BNP battle on Facebook?

12h | Panorama
People walk down a street lined with outdoor seating for restaurants in the Little Italy neighborhood of Manhattan, New York on 18 July 2021. Photo: REUTERS

2024's economy will be just as unpredictable as 2023's

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

ICC changes stumping rule to stop DRS misuse

23h | Videos
Child of thousands of homeless parents

Child of thousands of homeless parents

1d | Videos
India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

India's nightmare unfolds with unreal batting collapse vs SA

1d | Videos
'Extended Padottanasana' effective for all muscles

'Extended Padottanasana' effective for all muscles

2h | Videos