Jashore-5: JaPa, Trinamool BNP candidates pull out from polls expressing disappointment with parties

Jatiyo Party (JaPa) candidate MA Halim and Trinamool BNP candidate Major (retd) ANM Mustafa Bony have withdrawn from the national election in the Jashore-5 (Manirampur) constituency after expressing disappointment with their parties.

Halim announced his withdrawal at a press conference at his home in Manirampur upazila on Thursday (4 January) night, and Mustafa at a press conference at Jashore Press Club on Friday (5 January).

The two candidates cited the roles of party's top leaders, inferiority complex and voter sentiments surrounding the polls as reasons for pulling out.

'Mysterious roles' of central JaPa leaders

Speaking at his press briefing, MA Halim said, "The central leaders of my party have been playing a mysterious role since the beginning. The election posters of some of the party's candidates have also created a huge controversy.

"No central leader communicates with us. The local leaders and workers are very disappointed."

He further said, "Two major political parties have boycotted this election. For this reason, we are sure that most of the voters will not come to the polling centres.

"I am withdrawing from the election by taking into account the opinion of the voters and the opinion of the local leaders and workers of my party."

Trinamool BNP a 'bottomless basket'

At his press briefing, Mustafa Bony said, "I have been suffering from an inferiority complex since joining the election. Actually, Trinamool BNP is a peasant party, like a bottomless basket. It is highly inappropriate and dishonourable for an ex-army personnel like me to contest parliamentary elections from such a party.

He said this party is not a suitable platform to contest for the membership of the Jatiya Sangsad.

"I am quite sceptical about how appropriate it will be to participate in the elections in the prevailing adverse conditions of the country," he added.