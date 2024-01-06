Narayanganj-2 Trinamool BNP candidate withdraws from race alleging lack of fair polls environment

Trinamool BNP candidate for Narayanganj-2 (Araihazar) Abu Hanif Hridoy has withdrawn from the race alleging a lack of fair polls environment.

Hanif made the announcement in a press conference at Narayanganj Press Club on Saturday (6 January).

The candidate also cited receiving threats from a local member of parliament and lack of support from the administration as reasons for withdrawing from the polls.

In a written statement, Hanif said, "Since the beginning of the election campaign in Araihazar, the 'boat' candidate Nazrul Islam Babu MP has threatened and insulted me several times.

"Even after complaining to the Election Commission, I did not get any solution."

"No one is interested in becoming my polling agent due to the fear of the MP. No one is willing to risk their life as an agent due to MP's tactical fear-mongering. In such a situation, I do not see the possibility of a fair election in this seat."

Hanif is also a candidate in Dhaka-5 constituency. He said he will still participate in the polls for this seat.