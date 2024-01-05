Trinamool BNP to stay in polls no matter what: Taimur

TBS Report
05 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 05 January, 2024, 08:35 pm

"If there is vote rigging anywhere, I will create a storm in the whole country,” Taimur also said

General Secretary of Trinamool BNP Taimur Alam Khandkar
General Secretary of Trinamool BNP Taimur Alam Khandkar

The candidates of the Trinamool BNP are facing threats over its participation in the election, but the party will remain in the polls no matter what happens, the party's General Secretary Taimur Alam Khandkar said today (5 January).

"Even if we have to bite the soil, we will stay in the electoral field until the final day. If there is vote rigging anywhere, I will create a storm in the whole country," Taimur, who is also the Trinamool BNP candidate for Narayanganj-1 constituency, said.

He continued, "Criminals and armed men are of no value in the electoral field if the administration does not cooperate. The prime minister has promised us a fair election, so we are still in the field to fulfill the expectations of the people despite the threats.

"The success of many mega projects, including the Padma Bridge, Metro rail, have faded due to not holding a fair election. If the police, the BGB do not work impartially as promised by the Election Commission and the prime minister, I will tell the whole world about the irregularities. I have people everywhere to shoot videos."

He also said, "No matter how challenging the environment is, I will stay in the elections till the end. Threats cannot silence my voice. I will stop only when I am killed or imprisoned."

