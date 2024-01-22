Appellate division upholds HC decision to demolish 'hazardous' Gulshan Shopping Centre

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the High Court's decision to demolish Gulshan Shopping Centre in the capital's Gulshan-1 within 30 days.

An Appellate Division bench headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order after hearing the appeal petition filed by Zia Yameen, one of the owners of the shopping complex.

The High Court on 13 December ordered Gulshan Shopping Centre to be demolished within 30 days and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), Rajuk and others were asked to implement this directive.

In July last year, two companies namely "Bani Chitra" and "Chalchchitra" filed a writ petition in the High Court seeking directions to demolish the shopping centre. A ruling was issued on the same day after the preliminary hearing of the petition.

On 23 July, the DNCC sealed the shopping centre with the help of a mobile court headed by Executive Magistrates Zulkar Nayan and Mahbub Hasan.

Attorney Mostak Ahmed Chowdhury presented the writ in court, while Barrister Khan Mohammad Shamim Aziz represented Rajuk, and Deputy Attorney General Tushar Kanti Roy appeared on behalf of the state.

The Directorate of Fire Services and Civil Defense in 2018 declared the shopping centre "unfit for use" after a devastating fire incident raged through the DNCC Market next to the shopping centre in 2017. They revisited the building in 2021 and confirmed that it was unsafe and should be abandoned.