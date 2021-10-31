Nasir, Tamima secure bail in marriage fraud case

Court

TBS Report
31 October, 2021, 12:35 pm
Last modified: 31 October, 2021, 12:47 pm

Cricketer Nasir Hossain and his wife Tamima Sultana. Photo: Collected
Cricketer Nasir Hossain and his wife Tamima Sultana. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today granted bail to three people including cricketer Nasir Hossain and his wife Tamima Sultana Tammi, in a case filed by Tamima's former husband Rakib.

The other accused in the case is Tamima's mother Sumi Akhter.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohammad Jasim passed the order after a hearing was held following their surrender before the court seeking bail.

Earlier, the same court ordered the accused to appear before it on 31 October after the Police Bureau of Investigation submitted a report terming the couple's marriage "illegal".

According to the PBI report, the marriage between Nasir and Tamima is illegal as she did not divorce Rakib and he also did not receive any divorce notice. Instead, Tamima made a fake divorce notice and published it in different media outlets.

She is still Rakib's wife, and marrying anyone without divorcing her current husband is illegal and it is a punishable offence, the report concluded.

Previously, the court instructed PBI to investigate the matter after Rakib Hasan filed a case on 24 February.

According to the case statement, Tamima Sultana did not divorce her previous husband Rakib, who made a general diary at Uttara West police station in this regard.

He got married to Tamima on 26 February 2011. They also have an 8-year-old daughter.

Rakib came to know about Tamima's marriage with Nasir after their wedding photos went viral on social media on 14 February, the case statement reads.

