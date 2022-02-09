Trial against cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima begins

Court

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 01:43 pm

Trial against cricketer Nasir, wife Tamima begins

TBS Report
09 February, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2022, 01:43 pm
Cricketer Nasir Hossain and his wife Tamima Sultana. Photo: Collected
Cricketer Nasir Hossain and his wife Tamima Sultana. Photo: Collected

Trial against Bangladesh national team cricketer Nasir Hossain and his wife Tamima Sultana has begun as a Dhaka court framed charges against them in a case filed over adultery and defamation.

Meanwhile, another accused in the case, Tamima's mother Sumi Akhter, was discharged from the case as the court did not find the allegations brought up against her true. 

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court passed the order on Wednesday.

He also fixed 10 March to start recording testimonies of the witnesses in the case.

Earlier in the day, the magistrate dismissed the petitions submitted for discharging Nasir and Tamima from the charges of the case.

On 24 January, the same court had fixed 9 February for a hearing on framing charges against the trio.

Earlier on 31 October, 2021, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohamamd Jashim granted them bail when they surrendered before the court and sought bail in the case.

On 30 September, last year, a report of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) said the marriage between Nasir Hossain and Tamima Sultana is illegal as she is still the wife of businessman Rakib Hasan.

PBI investigation officer Mizanur Rahman submitted the report before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mohamamd Jashim.

Later the court asked cricketer Nasir, Tamima, and Tamima's mother Sumi Akhter to appear before it on 31 October.

Tamima allegedly got married to cricketer Nasir without divorcing her husband Rakib Hasan.

According to the PBI report, Tamima did not divorce her first husband Rakib and Rakib did not get any divorce notice from her. Rather, Tamima made a fake divorce notice. So, Tamima is still the wife of Rakib, said the report.

