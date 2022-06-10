Musa on six-day remand over Shahjahanpur double murder

Musa on six-day remand over Shahjahanpur double murder

Musa was named as the main mastermind and coordinator behind the killing behind the murder of AL leader Tipu and college student Prity in capital’s Shahjahanpur area

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A court here today placed underworld shooter Sumon Shikder Musa, believed to be the mastermind behind the murder of Awami League leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afrin Prity in capital's Shahjahanpur area on 24 March, on a six-day remand.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chonda passed the order as police produced Musa before the court and pleaded to place him on a 15-day remand in the case lodged over the sensational double murder.

Musa was named as the main mastermind and coordinator behind the killing, by the actual shooter Masum Mohammad alias Akash. Musa after hiring the killer and arranging arms and gateway bike for him, left Dhaka for Dubai on 12 March.

He later went to Oman and got arrested there on 12 May. A team of Bangladesh Police went there and bring him back to the country on 9 June.

Tipu, former general secretary of Motijheel Awami League, was on his microbus destined for his Khilgaon home on the night of 24 March. He was shot dead by a masked assailant in the capital's Shahjahanpur area as his vehicle got stuck in traffic.

Rickshaw passenger Samia Afrin Prity was also got shot by stray bullets and died on the spot. Tipu's driver Munna got shot on his hand in the incident.

Tipu's wife Farhana Islam Dolly filed the case with Shahjahanpur Police station.

tipu murder / Remand

