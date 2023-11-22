Mirza Fakhrul denied bail

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was detained by the DB branch of the DMP on 29 October from his Gulshan residence. Photo: BNP Media Cell

A Dhaka court has denied bail of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Acting Judge Faisal Atiq Bin Quader's court heard the case on Fakhrul's behalf from Advocate Masud Ahmed Talukder, Md Asaduzzaman, Bodruddoza Badal and Syed Zainul Abedin Mejbah on Wednesday (November 22).

Dhaka Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Abdullah Abu Jamin opposed, representing the state.

The court gave the ruling after hearing both sides.

Speaking to The Business Standard, Fakhrul's lawyer Syed Zainul Abedin Mejbah said an appeal will be made to the High Court against the order after a discussion with the party.

Fakrul's bail hearing in the case filed over the attack on the chief justice's residence during the party's rally on 28 October was scheduled for 20 November.

However, Abdullah Abu, metropolitan public prosecutor of Dhaka, said he was ill and requested to postpone the hearing. Then Fakhrul's lawyers requested for a date within this week.

In response, the court fixed 22 November for the hearing, the accused's lawyer told the media.

A vandalism case was filed with Ramna police station against 59 leaders and activists of BNP, including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir following the opposition's rally on 28 October.

On 29 October morning, police first detained Mirza Fakhrul from his Gulshan residence after deadly clashes rocked parts of Dhaka the previous day.

Around 10 hours after detaining Mirza Fakhrul, police filed at least two cases against him.

Also, law enforcers picked up several hundred leaders and activists of the party in nationwide drives following Saturday's clashes that left a police constable and a Jubo Dal man dead and scores injured.

Following the arrests, BNP-Jamaat and allied forces have been calling repeated hartals and blockades in demand of ousting the government and holding the upcoming national election under a non-partisan caretaker government.

During the hartals and blockades clashes arose with the opposition members and AL partymen and police, many vehicles were torched and a few people were left dead, including a police constable.