Khandaker Mohtesham ‘mastermind’ behind Tk2,000cr laundering: HC 

During a bail hearing, the High Court has said Khandaker Mohtesham Hossain is the "mastermind" of the Tk2,000 crore laundering case.

A High Court bench comprising Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Mohammad Izarul Haque Akand made the remarks on Tuesday (14 June).

Khandaker Mohtesham is the brother of former local government minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain. He was arrested in the case on 8 March.

"According to the confessions from the accused, he (Mohtesham) was running a syndicate. His actions have tarnished the image of the government and the people of the country. He gave shelter to other defendants and was also a counsellor. He is the ring leader. Why should such an accused be given bail?" said the court.

After failing to secure bail in the judicial court, Mohtesham applied to the High Court. On 17 May, the High Court ruled on the bail question of Mohtesham.

Lawyer Syed Mizanur Rahman appeared for Mohtesham in court while Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin stood for the state.

At the hearing, Syed Mizanur Rahman said there were no specific allegations against Mohtesham.

"There is no element of money laundering in this case. Given the member of an elite family, he did not need to extort money while his father-in-law was a minister." he added defending the accused.

Khandaker Mohtesham was the chairman of Faridpur Sadar Upazila Parishad. A CID officer filed a case against Barkat and Rubel on 26 June 2020 at Kafrul police station on charges of money laundering. Charge sheets were filed against 10 people, including Mohtesham, Barkat and Rubel, in the case on 3 March last year.