Judge’s act of secretly granting bail is shameful: HC

Expressing dismay over the incident of secretly granting bail to a former high official of police, the High Court on Thursday termed it as a "shameful" action.

The court also issued a stern warning to Judge Iqbal Hossain of Dhaka's Special Judge's Court-5 for secretly passing bail to former Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Prisons Partha Gopal Banik in a corruption case.

At the same time, the High Court ordered Pertha Gopal to surrender by 28 September.

The HC bench of Justice Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mustafizur Rahman cancelled the bail on 2 September. The court released the 11-page full text of the order on the Supreme Court website with observation on Thursday.

At the same time, the court issued an order directing all the judges to announce the orders and verdicts in presence of the petitioners and defendants or their lawyers.

On 18 June, Pertha Gopal Banik was granted bail by Judge Iqbal Hossain of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-5. He was later released.

Later, the ACC filed a petition to the High Court to cancel the bail.

DIG Partha Gopal Banik acquired Tk80 lakh beyond his known sources of income when he was on duty in Chattogram in 2019. The money was seized from his house on 26 July of the same year.

