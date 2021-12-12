Japanese kids to stay with mother until next hearing on 15 Dec: SC

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on Sunday ordered to keep two Japanese girls – ages 11 and seven –in the custody of their Japanese mother Nakano Erico on 13, 14 December.

The five-member SC-bench headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain set the date on Sunday after a hearing on an appeal plea filed the mother.

At the same time, two children have been asked to be brought to the court on 15 December (Wednesday).

The SC will pass further order on the day.

On 7 December Japanese citizen Nakano Erico appealed against the High Court (HC) verdict that gave custody rights of her two daughters to their father.

The appeal plea was filed seeking stay on the recent HC verdict, confirmed Eriko's lawyer Shishir Monir to The Business Standard.

"The mother wants custody of the two girls," the lawyer added.

The HC, on 21 November, had directed that the two Japan-born children of Eriko and Bangladesh-born US citizen Imran Sharif will remain with their father.

