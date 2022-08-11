HC summons Brac Bank CEO, Kushtia DC, SP

Court

TBS Report
11 August, 2022, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 11 August, 2022, 10:37 pm

The High Court has summoned the deputy commissioner of Kushtia, superintendent of police of Kushtia, managing director of Brac Bank and two other persons for their involvement in selling a property at auction, violating an HC stay order.

The property worth more than Tk133 crore was sold at only Tk15 crore in auction despite the stay order, according to a contempt petition filed in the court by Shafikul Islam, a businessman from Kushtia and the owner of the property.

Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice AKM Rabiul Hassan passed the order after hearing the contempt plea on Thursday.

Lawyer Ragib Rawof Chawdhury appeared in favour of the contempt plea while Deputy Attorney General Wayesh Al Haruni represented the state.

Lawyer Ragib told the media that the HC on 2 August passed the stay order for three months on the auction of Biswas Traders, VIP Rice Mill and VIP Flower Mill owned by Shafikul Islam. The properties were mortgaged to Brac Bank against a loan of Tk43 crore by Shafikul.

The court also asked Shafikul to pay Tk20 crore within a month to Brac Bank.

However, on 5 August, the property worth Tk133 crores was sold at auction, with the help of the police, in the name of Rashid Enterprises owned by prominent rice trader in Kushtia Abdul Rashid.

