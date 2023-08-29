HC scraps DU decision to suspend Prof Rahmat Ullah

The High Court (HC) today scrapped a decision of Dhaka University (DU) to suspend Prof Md Rahmat Ullah, president of the Dhaka University Teachers' Association (DUTA), from academic and administrative duties.

A High Court division bench Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Md Bashir Ullah passed the order, declaring absolute a rule issued earlier in this regard.

"As a result of this order, Prof Md Rahmat Ullah will be able to take part in academic and administrative duties," Advocate Syeda Nasrin, who moved a writ before the court, told newsmen.

Deputy Attorney General Nowroj Md Russel Chowdhury and Assistant Attorney General MMG Sarwar Payel took part in the hearing for the state.

Prof Rahmat Ullah, on April 17, 2022, at a discussion on Mujibnagar Day at the varsity, seemingly paid homage to Khandakar Mushtaq. Later, the university authorities suspended him from all academic and administrative duties.

As Prof Rahmat Ullah filed a writ with the High Court, it stayed the DU decision. Supreme Court Appellate Division too upheld the order and asked the High Court to hear the rule issued in this regard, soon.

The High Court today came up with the order after holding hearing on that rule.