HC orders IGP to produce BNP leader Habib before court

BSS
08 November, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 04:57 pm

BSS
08 November, 2023, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 04:57 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka

 The High Court (HC) today ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to produce BNP leader Habibur Rahman Habib before the court on 7 December as he didn't appear despite being summoned.

A High Court bench comprising Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik-Al-Jalil passed the order as Habib failed to appear before the court to explain his position as to why contempt of court proceedings shall not be drawn against him for making derogatory remarks about HC Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman.

As a video of Habib's speech circulated on YouTube on October 15 containing derogatory remarks on Justice Md Akhtaruzzaman, the attention of the Supreme Court was drawn towards the matter.

After the hearing, the High Court summoned Habibur Rahman Habib on November 6 to explain why disciplinary action will not be taken against him for contempt of court.

According to the court records, the copy of the notice to appear was received by Habib's wife. However, neither Habib nor any of his representatives appeared in the court that day.

The court on the same day asked deputy attorney general Qazi Mainul Hasan for getting the information from the concerned law enforcing agency and convey it today (November 8).

