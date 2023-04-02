HC issues rule against govt announced Hajj package cost

Court

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 03:46 pm

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The High Court (HC) has issued a rule asking why the government-announced Hajj package, marking a historic high this year, should not be declared illegal.

The bench of Justice KM Kamrul Quader and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order after hearing a writ petition filed in this regard on Sunday (2 April).

The government officials and offices concerned have been directed to respond to the ruling within the next four weeks.

Advocate Gazi Md Mohsin stood for the writ while Deputy Attorney General ABM Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar represented the state.

A writ was filed on 12 March seeking HC directives for a cut in this year's government-announced Hajj package.

This year some Tk6.8 lakh has been fixed for each pilgrim to perform Hajj under government management – a figure roughly Tk1.6 lakh more than that of last year.

The writ also sought HC directives so that pilgrims could book tickets of airlines other than Biman and Saudi Airlines.

Secretaries of religion and aviation and tourism as well as the DG of the Islamic Foundation were made respondents to the writ.
 

