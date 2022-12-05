HC asks ACC for update on progress of probe against Wasa MD

The High Court has asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit an update on the ongoing investigation against Taqsem A Khan, managing director of Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) on Tuesday.

Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order on Monday after hearing a writ petition challenging the legality of the Taqsem's appointment as Wasa MD since 2009.

Advocate Khurshid Alam, ACC lawyer, said that he will inform the court about the progress of the probe on Tuesday.

Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Suman, a former prosecutor of the International Crimes Tribunal filed the writ petition challenging the legality of Taqsem's appointment as MD of Wasa alleging flawed process in hiring him.

Seven officials including LGRD secretary, public administration secretary were made respondents to the writ petition.

Barrister Suman said Taqsem has been serving as Wasa MD for the last 13 years since 2009.

During his tenure he has raised the water price to Tk15 per unit from Tk6 per unit. He has remained in his post despite allegations of corruption against him, he said.

In 2009 he was appointed after rewriting and rigging his exam result as it was required to have 20 years of experience for that position and he had no such relevant experience, said Suman.

"His appointment letter mentions that the authority is requesting to maintain caution while examining and considering contractual appointments in future. Which means there was some sort of rigging that happened yet his tenure was extended later," he explained.

The writ petition was filed as his recruitment process needs to be probed, he said.

Taqsem's tenure as Wasa MD has been extended three times after his 2009 contractual appointment for three years, he said.