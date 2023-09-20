Court orders CID probe into negligence of United Hospital over Gulf Air pilot's death

A Dhaka court has asked the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to probe the allegations of negligence against United Hospital over the death of Gulf Air pilot Mohannad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi last year.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (CMM) Court issued the order on Wednesday in response to a complaint filed by the deceased pilot's sister, Tala Elhendy Josephano, said her lawyers – M Sabbir Ahmed and Rifat Rahman.

In the complaint, filed as a petition, Tala Elhendy sought the arrest of Prof Md Omar Faruq, chief consultant of Critical Care Medicine and Emergency Medicine at United Hospital, and those involved in the negligence in treating Yousef Hassan who was pronounced dead at the hospital on 14 December last year following a heart attack at Dhaka airport.

Citing a urine test report of the deceased, she questioned the legitimacy of the procedure that United Hospiatal followed to treat her brother, alleging that the hospital conducted the test half an hour after the death of the patient.

Yousef was pronounced dead at 12:08pm. The urine sample was collected at 12:45pm, while the report was generated at 12:57pm, said Elhendy's lawyers.

"The complaint petition has been filed before the learned Court of Metropolitan Magistrates for fraudulently creating a report with an intent to increase the magnitude of the hospital bills. Moreover, this shows negligence by the hospital authorities as it raises doubt about investigation of a patient's death and procedure followed by the authority," they stated.