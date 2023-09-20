Court orders CID probe into negligence of United Hospital over Gulf Air pilot's death

Court

TBS Report
20 September, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 09:22 pm

Related News

Court orders CID probe into negligence of United Hospital over Gulf Air pilot's death

TBS Report
20 September, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2023, 09:22 pm
Gulf Air&#039;s first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner arrives at Bahrain International Airport in Muharraq, Bahrain 27 April 2018. File Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/
Gulf Air's first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner arrives at Bahrain International Airport in Muharraq, Bahrain 27 April 2018. File Photo: REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/

A Dhaka court has asked the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of police to probe the allegations of negligence against United Hospital over the death of Gulf Air pilot Mohannad Yousef Hassan Al Hindi last year.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's (CMM) Court issued the order on Wednesday in response to a complaint filed by the deceased pilot's sister, Tala Elhendy Josephano, said her lawyers – M Sabbir Ahmed and Rifat Rahman.

In the complaint, filed as a petition, Tala Elhendy sought the arrest of Prof Md Omar Faruq, chief consultant of Critical Care Medicine and Emergency Medicine at United Hospital, and those involved in the negligence in treating Yousef Hassan who was pronounced dead at the hospital on 14 December last year following a heart attack at Dhaka airport.

Citing a urine test report of the deceased, she questioned the legitimacy of the procedure that United Hospiatal followed to treat her brother, alleging that the hospital conducted the test half an hour after the death of the patient.

Yousef was pronounced dead at 12:08pm. The urine sample was collected at 12:45pm, while the report was generated at 12:57pm, said Elhendy's lawyers.

"The complaint petition has been filed before the learned Court of Metropolitan Magistrates for fraudulently creating a report with an intent to increase the magnitude of the hospital bills. Moreover, this shows negligence by the hospital authorities as it raises doubt about investigation of a patient's death and procedure followed by the authority," they stated.

Bangladesh

Dhaka court / United Hospital / Gulf Air / CID

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Shovy Zibran

Maachh-bhaat for the soul: How Mariam nourishes hearts on the streets of Dhaka

5h | Panorama
Team Bored Tunnelers is a cross-institutional team consisting of six board members: (from let to right) Talha Zubair, Shaekh Mohammad Shithil, Fahin Uddin, Imran Khan, Shahriar Iqbal Mahim and Sibly Noman. Photo: Courtesy

Meet the Bangladesh team in Elon Musk's Not-a-Boring Competition finals

11h | Pursuit
Ahnaf Shahrier Rahman, the author in front of his university in Canada. Photo: Courtesy

Building dreams, memories and a home away from home

12h | Pursuit
When Shahin first came to Dhaka, there were days when he went hungry. He didn&#039;t want any other person to go through the same thing. So, he put a basket of free bread outside his tea stall. Photo: TBS

The brief, viral fame of Shahin Alom's basket of bread

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Don't expect prices to go down soon

Don't expect prices to go down soon

3h | TBS Insight
How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

How Union Berlin escaped financial ruin with the help of fans

2h | TBS SPORTS
Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

Arafah Knit Composite, a leader in the garment accessories industry

3h | TBS SPORTS
BCB's last hope on Mahmudullah?

BCB's last hope on Mahmudullah?

14m | TBS SPORTS