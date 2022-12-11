Fakhrul, Abbas, 5 other BNP leaders seek bail, hearing tomorrow

A Dhaka court has fixed Monday for the hearing of the bail petitions of seven top BNP leaders -- including its Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas -- in a case over the clash between police and the party activists in Nayapaltan.

Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury passed the order when their counsel sought bail on Sunday (11 December).

The remaining five who sought bail are BNP's Dhaka south city unit Convener Abdus Salam, Publication Secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Annie, Joint Secretary Khairul Kabir Khokon, former organising secretary Fazlul Haque Milon and party leader Selim Reza Habib.

On Friday, a Dhaka court sent Mirza Fakhrul and Abbas to jail rejecting their bail petitions in the case.

In the early hours of Friday, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Mirza Fakhrul and Mirza Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.

Later they were shown arrested in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act with the Paltan police station over Wednesday's clash.

They were accused of instigating, planning and directing an attack on police, crude bomb explosion, and destroying public property and lives, he added.

On Wednesday, a Swechchasebak Dal leader was killed and around 50 others were injured in a clash between police and the BNP activists in front of the party's Nayapaltan central office ahead of its 10 December rally.

On Thursday, a Dhaka court sent 445 BNP leaders and activists including Annie and Salam to jail in two cases filed over Wednesday's violence.