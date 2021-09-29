DSA: Mufti Kazi Ibrahim placed on two-day remand

Court

TBS Report
29 September, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 29 September, 2021, 09:12 pm

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufiana Noman passed the order

A Dhaka court today placed controversial Islamic preacher, Mufti Kazi Ibrahim, on a two-day remand in a case filed under the Digital Security Act (DSA).

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Abu Sufiana Noman passed the order after the investigation officer of the case sought a 10-day remand for interrogation, reports Jagonews24.

Munshi Lokman, sub-inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, filed the case today with Mohammadpur Police Station against the Islamic preacher for making incendiary speeches on social media platforms like Youtube and Facebook.

Earlier on Tuesday, a forgery case was filed against Ibrahim. He was picked up by the DB from his home in the capital's Mohammadpur on the same day.

The Islamic preacher once claimed that women were growing beards as a side effect of Covid-19 vaccines.

In another speech, he said that men were developing feminine voices after taking the jabs.

