Destiny's MD gets bail in money laundering case

The High Court on Wednesday granted one year bail to Rafiqul Amin, managing director of Destiny Multipurpose Co-Operative Society Ltd, who was jailed for 12 years in a case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over money laundering.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadat Hossain passed the order on Wednesday afternoon.

He was given bail on condition of submitting his passport to the court, said Rafiqul's lawyer Mohaddes-ul-Islam Tutul.

Advocate Syed Mamun Mahbub and Md Mohaddes-ul-Islam Tutul appeared for the petitioner while senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.

On 12 May, 2022, a Dhaka court sentenced all 46 accused, including Rafiqul Amin, his wife Farah Diba, and Destiny-2000 president Lt Gen Harun (retd), to different terms of imprisonment in the money laundering case and fined Tk2,300 crore.

Rafiqul Amin was given 12 years imprisonment with Tk200 crore fine and his wife Farah Diba was awarded eight-years imprisonment in this case.

On 16 June, Rafiqul Amin moved the High Court against the sentence.

On 31 July 2012, two separate cases were filed with the Kalabagan police station against Rafiqul and other officials of Destiny on the allegation of embezzling money from the investors in the name of Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society and Destiny Tree Plantation Limited and laundering it.

According to the case statement, Destiny group collected Tk1,901 crore from the investors and embezzled Tk1,861.45 crore of it. As a result, its eight lakh investors faced loss.