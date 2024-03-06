Destiny's MD gets bail in money laundering case

Court

UNB
06 March, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 10:45 pm

Related News

Destiny's MD gets bail in money laundering case

UNB
06 March, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2024, 10:45 pm
Destiny&#039;s MD gets bail in money laundering case

The High Court on Wednesday granted one year bail to Rafiqul Amin, managing director of Destiny Multipurpose Co-Operative Society Ltd, who was jailed for 12 years in a case filed by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over money laundering.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadat Hossain passed the order on Wednesday afternoon.

He was given bail on condition of submitting his passport to the court, said Rafiqul's lawyer Mohaddes-ul-Islam Tutul.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Advocate Syed Mamun Mahbub and Md Mohaddes-ul-Islam Tutul appeared for the petitioner while senior lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan represented the ACC.

On 12 May, 2022, a Dhaka court sentenced all 46 accused, including Rafiqul Amin, his wife Farah Diba, and Destiny-2000 president Lt Gen Harun (retd), to different terms of imprisonment in the money laundering case and fined Tk2,300 crore.

Rafiqul Amin was given 12 years imprisonment with Tk200 crore fine and his wife Farah Diba was awarded eight-years imprisonment in this case.

On 16 June, Rafiqul Amin moved the High Court against the sentence.

On 31 July 2012, two separate cases were filed with the Kalabagan police station against Rafiqul and other officials of Destiny on the allegation of embezzling money from the investors in the name of Destiny Multipurpose Cooperative Society and Destiny Tree Plantation Limited and laundering it.

According to the case statement, Destiny group collected Tk1,901 crore from the investors and embezzled Tk1,861.45 crore of it. As a result, its eight lakh investors faced loss.

Bangladesh / Top News

destiny / Destiny MD Rafiqul Amin / bail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

10h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

9h | Panorama
As the second largest jute producer, Bangladesh vows to resurrect the glory days of the golden fiber. Photo: TBS

Processed cellulose from jute: Will Bangladesh recognise the gem hidden in the golden fibre?

14h | Panorama
The size of the bedside lamp should be proportional to the dimensions of the surface or table on which it will be used. Photo: Collected

Bedside lightning: The twilight by our beds

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

2h | Videos
Who is Premier League's first British South Asian referee?

Who is Premier League's first British South Asian referee?

1h | Videos
Pakistan: How will Shahbaz handle the United States-China and India?

Pakistan: How will Shahbaz handle the United States-China and India?

25m | Videos
China increased defense spending budget

China increased defense spending budget

3h | Videos