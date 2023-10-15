Death in RAB custody: HC expresses displeasure over investigation report, deems it unclear

The High Court has expressed displeasure over the investigation report by the probe committee headed by Cabinet Division Secretary (Coordination and Reforms) Mahmudul Hossain Khan regarding the death of Sultana Jasmine in RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) custody in Naogaon. The court has also deemed the report as unclear.

"The woman was not taken to the police station as per the law. Besides, the report did not mention whether her relatives were informed after the arrest," the High Court bench headed by Justice Farah Mahbub said on Sunday (15 October).

At the same time, the court scheduled the next hearing in this regard on 29 November.

Earlier, after the investigation report was submitted, the High Court on 20 August, the court said a ruling would be issued after reviewing it.

On 13 August, the High Court set a two-month deadline for the high-level committee to submit its report on the investigation into the death of Sultana Jasmine in RAB custody in Naogaon.

The court at that time said it was a sensitive matter and the investigation should be completed within two months.

Sultana Jasmin, an office assistant at a union land office in Naogaon, died in the custody of the RAB on 24 March, two days after she was picked up by the elite force on her way to the office.

She was taken to Naogaon Sadar Hospital and later was shifted to RMCH where she passed away on 24 March.

A day before Sultana's death, the local government director at the office of Rajshahi Divisional Commissioner Enamul Haque filed a case against her under the Digital Security Act.

Sultana Jasmine died of shock due to excessive brain haemorrhage which is a natural phenomenon, said the Head of Forensic Medicine at the Rajshahi Medical College Hospital Dr Kofil Uddin.

"High blood pressure caused the blood vessels in her brain to burst," stated the autopsy report submitted by the three-member RMCH team comprising Assistant Professor Dr Kofil Uddin, Forensic Medicine Department's lecturer Zaman Nishat Raihan and medical officer Dr Tajneen Jahan.

The medical board handed over the report to police on 3 April.

Explaining the autopsy report, Kofil Uddin had told The Business Standard that the brain haemorrhage occurred as two of Sultana's blood vessels ruptured and she died of shock due to the excessive bleeding.

Regarding her injury marks, Kofil Uddin had said, "A small injury mark was found on the left side of her forehead, the size of which is 2.5 centimetres. Of the three layers of her forehead, the uppermost layer got scraped which did not cause her death.

"Another injury mark was found on the inner side of the right elbow of 2 cm. This type of injury occurs when multiple injections are attempted when the vein cannot be found during medical care. That is why we have said in the autopsy report that she cannot have died due to these injuries," added the doctor.