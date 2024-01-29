Death of Bangladesh Bank official: HC asks why failure to keep footpaths safe should not be declared illegal

The High Court (HC) has issued a rule over the death of a Bangladesh Bank official in the capital's Mouchak Market area asking why the failure of the government to keep footpaths safe should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah came up with the rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Mosharraf Hossain.

Road Transport and Bridges secretary, home secretary, CEO of Dhaka South City Corporation, chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha and Dhaka Deputy Commissioner have been made respondents to the rule.

However, the court did not pass any interim order in this regard. The High Court said that a case of unnatural death has been filed and investigation is underway. No interim order will be issued.

Dipannita Biswas Dipa (Dipu Sana) was working as assistant manager of Sadarghat Branch of Bangladesh Bank. After work on January 10, she was walking home after getting down at Shantinagar from the office bus. When she came in front of the Party Centre at 1171 New Circular Road around 7:30 pm, a brick made of cement and sand suddenly fell on her head and she fell on the ground.

Later, locals took her to Sirajul Islam Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Dipannita's husband Tarun Kumar Biswas filed a murder case at Ramna Model Police Station on the same day.

Unknown people have been accused in the case.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohag Uddin set 18 February for submitting the report in the case.