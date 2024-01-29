Death of Bangladesh Bank official: HC asks why failure to keep footpaths safe should not be declared illegal

Court

UNB
29 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 08:34 pm

Related News

Death of Bangladesh Bank official: HC asks why failure to keep footpaths safe should not be declared illegal

UNB
29 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 08:34 pm
File photo of High Court
File photo of High Court

The High Court (HC) has issued a rule over the death of a Bangladesh Bank official in the capital's Mouchak Market area asking why the failure of the government to keep footpaths safe should not be declared illegal.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah came up with the rule following a writ petition filed by Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Mosharraf Hossain.

Road Transport and Bridges secretary, home secretary, CEO of Dhaka South City Corporation, chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha and Dhaka Deputy Commissioner have been made respondents to the rule.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, the court did not pass any interim order in this regard. The High Court said that a case of unnatural death has been filed and investigation is underway. No interim order will be issued.

Dipannita Biswas Dipa (Dipu Sana) was working as assistant manager of Sadarghat Branch of Bangladesh Bank. After work on January 10, she was walking home after getting down at Shantinagar from the office bus. When she came in front of the Party Centre at 1171 New Circular Road around 7:30 pm, a brick made of cement and sand suddenly fell on her head and she fell on the ground.

Later, locals took her to Sirajul Islam Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Dipannita's husband Tarun Kumar Biswas filed a murder case at Ramna Model Police Station on the same day. 

Unknown people have been accused in the case. 

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Sultan Sohag Uddin set 18 February for submitting the report in the case.

Top News

High Court / Bangladesh Bank / footpaths

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

11h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

2h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

4h | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

5h | Videos