Ctg court sentences five to jail for defaming ISKCON on FB

Court

TBS Report
17 July, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 10:19 pm

Related News

Ctg court sentences five to jail for defaming ISKCON on FB

TBS Report
17 July, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2022, 10:19 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Chattogram cyber tribunal on Sunday sentenced five persons including a teacher to jail for spreading falsehood against and defaming the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

The convicts are– VIP Tower Businesses Welfare Association General Secretary Prabir Kanti Chowdhury, Prakash Sanjay Chowdhury, Premier University teacher Sujon Biswash, Suvash Muhuri, Sudip Dey and Sushil Dey Titu.

The court sources said that ISKCON devotees accused the convicts of making derogatory, defaming and instigating statements from their Facebook group 'Prabartak Sangha Bachao' on Facebook. 

ISKCON devotees Nandakanon Radhamadhab and Goura Nitai Temple General Secretary Tarannityananda Das Brahmachari filed a case on 23 August 2021 in the cyber tribunal in this connection. The Counter Terrorism unit investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet against five on 25 April this year.

Bangladesh / Top News

ISKCON / Chattogram court / Jail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bhagirathi River just after its origin in Gomukh, this river is the main source of river Ganges, originating from a glacier with the same name.

Climate change in South Asia and the role of the Himalayas

12h | In Focus
TBS Illustration

9 tips to keep humidity off your heels

1d | Health
TBS Illustration

The weight of work stress on mental health

1d | Health
Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

Huawei unveils the AITO M7 hybrid SUV

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

What should Bangladesh do after global fuel price decline?

1h | Videos
Prices of 53 drugs hiked

Prices of 53 drugs hiked

2h | Videos
Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

Tamim Iqbal retires from T-20

3h | Videos
Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

Health Ministry proposes to ban e-cigarettes, will it be beneficial?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
Court

Ctg court issues arrest warrant for City Group chairman

4
Logo of ACI and Dabur
Corporates

ACI terminating joint venture agreement with Dabur

5
RDM group at a glance
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD