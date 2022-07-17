Ctg court sentences five to jail for defaming ISKCON on FB

A Chattogram cyber tribunal on Sunday sentenced five persons including a teacher to jail for spreading falsehood against and defaming the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

The convicts are– VIP Tower Businesses Welfare Association General Secretary Prabir Kanti Chowdhury, Prakash Sanjay Chowdhury, Premier University teacher Sujon Biswash, Suvash Muhuri, Sudip Dey and Sushil Dey Titu.

The court sources said that ISKCON devotees accused the convicts of making derogatory, defaming and instigating statements from their Facebook group 'Prabartak Sangha Bachao' on Facebook.

ISKCON devotees Nandakanon Radhamadhab and Goura Nitai Temple General Secretary Tarannityananda Das Brahmachari filed a case on 23 August 2021 in the cyber tribunal in this connection. The Counter Terrorism unit investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet against five on 25 April this year.