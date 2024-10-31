Hasnat Abdullah's son Moin sent to jail in murder case

31 October, 2024, 05:00 pm
Earlier on 26 October, Moin was placed on a five-day remand in the case

Moin Abdullah. File Photo: BSS
Moin Abdullah. File Photo: BSS

A Dhaka court today (31 October) sent to jail Moin Abdullah, son of former lawmaker for Barishal-1 Abul Hasnat Abdullah, in a case filed over the killing of Juba Dal leader Shamim.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ziadul Haque passed the order as police produced Moin before the court after the end of his five-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep him behind bars.

Earlier on 26 October, Moin was placed on a five-day remand in the case.

A team of Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police rounded up Moin from the Gulshan-2 area earlier on that day.

According to the case documents, the BNP called a rally in the capital's Naya Paltan area on 28 October 2023. To counter the BNP rally, the then-ruling Awami League convened a rally on the same day in the capital.

The Awami League men with the support of law enforcement agencies attacked the BNP rally, which left Shamim Mollah killed and many other leaders and activists injured.

The case was filed against 704 people, including AL general secretary Obaidul Quader on 24 September 2024.

