Ex-agriculture minister Abdus Shahid sent to jail in murder case

03 November, 2024, 04:15 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 04:18 pm

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Imran Ahammed passed the order

Former agriculture minister Abdus Shahid. Photo: Collected
Former agriculture minister Abdus Shahid. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court today (3 November) sent former agriculture minister Md Abdus Shahid to jail in a case lodged over the murder of bus driver Alamgir Hossain during the student-led mass uprising.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Imran Ahammed passed the order as police produced Shahid before the court after the end of his four-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep him behind the bars till the completion of probe.

The defence, whoever, argued for bail. After hearing both the sides, the court sent the former agriculture minister to jail.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Sharifur Rahman on 30 October placed Md Abdus Shahid on four-day remand.

The former agriculture minister was arrested from Uttara in the early hours of 30 October.

Alamgir Hossain, 34, a driver of Raida Paribahan, was gunned down in Uttara Azampur area on 5 August. His mother Aleya Begum filed the case on 6 October, against 288 people including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

