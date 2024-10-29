Ex-EC secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed sent to jail

A Dhaka court today (29 October) sent former secretary of Election Commission (EC) Helal Uddin Ahmed to jail in a case filed over the killing of BNP activist Mokbul.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mahbubul Haque passed the order as police produced the accused before the court after end of his four-day remand in the case and pleaded to keep him behind the bars till the completion of probe.

Earlier on 25 October, the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nazmin Akter remanded him in the case.

A team of Kotwali Police Station arrested Helal Uddin Ahmed from Khulshi area of Chattogram city on 23 October.

According to the case documents, BNP leaders and activists as part of their party programme began to gather in the capital on 10 December 2022.

Marking the programme, police and AL men created a ruckus in front of the BNP headquarters in Naya Paltan on 7 December. They entered the BNP office, charged batons and opened fire at the BNP men, injuring Mokbul critically.

Later, Mokbul died from his injuries at the hospital.

The case was filed on 30 September 2024 against 256 including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

